Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 34,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,126,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,468.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $169,310.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,977,917 shares of company stock worth $222,314,456 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $31.17 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.