Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

RVSB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $117.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $42,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

