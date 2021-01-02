RMPL (RMPL) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002659 BTC on exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $574,324.12 and approximately $206.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118697 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00166175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.71 or 0.00506039 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00274196 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00018429 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003281 BTC.

RMPL Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 877,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,821 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

