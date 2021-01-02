Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,167 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $512,707.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $189,481.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $223,252.38.

On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $556,285.98.

On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $143,137.64.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $181,948.28.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Alteryx by 104.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alteryx by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.