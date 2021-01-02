& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 25,451 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $3,175,521.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,891,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,905,130.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,400.64.

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total transaction of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,382,000 after acquiring an additional 190,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,049,000 after acquiring an additional 326,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,991,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

