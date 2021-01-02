Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier Sells 3,331 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SGMO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

