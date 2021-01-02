Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) Shares Down 1.3%

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 50,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 127,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, Colorado.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.