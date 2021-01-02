Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Comparison

Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royale Energy and EOG Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royale Energy $1.01 million 4.58 -$2.42 million N/A N/A EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.67 $2.73 billion $4.98 10.01

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Royale Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources -2.47% 5.86% 3.38%

Risk & Volatility

Royale Energy has a beta of 3.61, indicating that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Royale Energy and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EOG Resources 0 8 17 0 2.68

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $64.09, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Royale Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,329 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,694 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 740 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,370 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

