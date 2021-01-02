Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.47

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.47 and traded as high as $9.38. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 5,379 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.