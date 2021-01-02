Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.08

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 162586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 132.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 123,457 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.