Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and $564,044.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.21 or 0.00408246 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

