Safex Token Price Up 28.3% This Week (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Coindeal. Safex Token has a total market cap of $48.95 million and approximately $705,961.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange.

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

