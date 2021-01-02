SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.57 Million

Brokerages predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce sales of $94.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the highest is $96.00 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $89.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $357.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.91 million to $360.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $401.30 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NYSE SAIL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.24. 879,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,873. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,331.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,225,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,519 shares of company stock worth $3,953,909 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.