Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SZGPY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

