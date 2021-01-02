Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.