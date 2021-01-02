Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

ETR DAI opened at €57.79 ($67.99) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,992.76. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €59.93 ($70.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

