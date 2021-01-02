Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 7.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

