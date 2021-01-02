Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of GIK stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. GigCapital3, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $10,875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GigCapital3 Company Profile

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

