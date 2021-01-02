Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShiftPixy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. ShiftPixy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

