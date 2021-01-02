Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $133,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

