Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $181,000 in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 323,973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.