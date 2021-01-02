Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $126,000. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSO stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of -0.01. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSO shares. Bank of America raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

