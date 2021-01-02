Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,761 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,245,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,399,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 734,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.