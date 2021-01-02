Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Co. (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Quantum stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. Analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $116,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,740 shares in the company, valued at $770,893.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

