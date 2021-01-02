Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

