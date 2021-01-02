Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATB opened at $2.14 on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CATB. HC Wainwright cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB).

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.