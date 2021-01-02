Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,561 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,577,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 279,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.