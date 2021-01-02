Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $60,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.