Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $3.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Scor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SCRYY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

