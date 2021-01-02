Scry.info (DDD) Reaches Market Cap of $829,344.73

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $829,344.73 and approximately $91,001.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Scry.info

Scry.info is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

