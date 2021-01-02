Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $33.71 million and approximately $590,594.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00272701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049926 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.90 or 0.01180808 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

