Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.81

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.81 and traded as high as $208.00. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) shares last traded at $206.50, with a volume of 55,086 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £214.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 203.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland plc (STS.L) (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

