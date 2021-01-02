Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Castle Biosciences worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

CSTL opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $1,302,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $712,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,603.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,542 shares of company stock valued at $23,189,104 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

