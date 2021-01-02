Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Avista by 3,067.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Avista by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 572,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avista by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avista by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. Christie sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $33,830.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

