Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

ACGL opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

