Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of SiTime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $2,188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,621 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $111.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -177.67. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.