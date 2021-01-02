Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 50,382 Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTRX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,075.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

Shares of RTRX opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.67. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,086 shares in the company, valued at $577,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,063 shares of company stock worth $1,135,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

