Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,527 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,425,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 2,884,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.