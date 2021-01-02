Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

