Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 117,299 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.47. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

