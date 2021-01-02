Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.71

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and traded as high as $110.60. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at $109.80, with a volume of 384,757 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.06.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

