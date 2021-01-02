Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR remained flat at $$17.56 on Friday. 438,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,653. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 84.26%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.