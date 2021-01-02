Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

In other Sigilon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,444,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

