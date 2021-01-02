SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SINA opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. SINA has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,230,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 280,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,119,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

