Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

SND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Smart Sand stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. 130,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,186. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

