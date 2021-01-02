Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $743.00

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) (LON:SOLI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 743 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 9291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 730 ($9.54).

The stock has a market cap of £61.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 640.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 602.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Solid State plc (SOLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Solid State plc (SOLI.L) Company Profile (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

