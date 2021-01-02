Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.67%. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

