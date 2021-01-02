Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS) Shares Down 1.6%

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) (LON:SOS)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.65 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.98 ($0.22). 177,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 752,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £32.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.34.

Sosandar Plc (SOS.L) Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

