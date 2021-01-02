Spartan Protocol Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $403,360.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00116169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00502265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00139677 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00269173 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018500 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Token Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 58,885,456 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

