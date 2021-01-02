SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) traded up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.18. 797,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,766,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 323,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

